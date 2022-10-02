‘Roswell, New Mexico’ won't be coming on Netflix for season 5: Find out why

Roswell, New Mexico will not be returning with the fifth season on Netflix after the network canceled it.



The fourth season of Roswell, New Mexico concluded on September 5 and made its way to Netflix, however, the fifth and final season won't be coming on Netflix.

The series, part of CW's output deal with Netflix, is only available to stream in the United States, and just like In The Dark, it remains unsold in regions outside of the States.

The fourth and final season has been available on Netflix US since September 2022. The entire series till the fourth season, comprises 52 episodes.

Speaking to Variety, Chris Hollier, the showrunner of the series revealed that they were hoping to get another season from the network to conclude the story properly.

Chris Hollier said, "I’m very fortunate for the time we had, but you always feel like we had one more bullet in the chamber."

Talking about the incomplete ending, Hollier said, "We left it open with a hopeful feeling that lets people’s imaginations fill in what happened next when he returned.”

Not just Rosewell, CW pulled the plug from many of the shows or renewed for a final season, after the current owners (Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery) passed the ownership to Nextar, which has radically shifted the network’s programming.