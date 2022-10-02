Meghan Markle ‘didn’t like’ how royals ‘played nice’ with press

Meghan Markle allegedly managed to ‘hate’ the Royal Family after learning how they deal with the British press.
These claims have been made by royal expert and commentator Johnathan Sacerdoti, in his interview with Express UK.
He started off by saying, “She said in previous interviews that she didn't understand how the British tabloids and the Royal Family worked when she entered into this. And so maybe she didn't realise how this worked in the UK and internationally when it comes to royalty.”
“Either way, I think there's an admission on her part in the past that she didn't know how the royals worked with the press, and then as she actually got to learn them, she didn't like them.”
Mel Bellamy will play the Princess of Wales in the sixth and final season of 'The Crown'
Harry and Meghan right now are proving to be a liability to the monarchy, expert
Prince Harry's memoir may cause damage to King Charles' reign
Body language expert analysed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton's photos
Camila rounded out her casual look with flowing black pants and matching sneakers
King Charles III has given his first Knighthood since becoming the monarch