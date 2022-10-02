Meghan was only ‘half’ of ‘highly problematic duo’ in royal family

Meghan Markle is not the only one behind her and Prince Harry’s move to exit the royal family as the Duke of Sussex was a ‘deeply unhappy man’ before the couple moved to the United States (US).



In her piece for news.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser pointed out that the Suits alum was painted as a “villain” in Megxit drama.

“This was, supposedly, a tragic story with a clear villain and a clear victim. Their exit, after all, is called Megxit, not Sussexit or Hexit or some other portmanteau.”

She noted: “To me, the most glaring, important takeaway is not that former staffers called themselves the ‘Sussex Survivors Club’ or that insiders thought the Duchess was a ‘narcissistic sociopath’ but that time and again, it was allegedly not just Meghan who treated staff badly.”

“Based on Low’s telling, Harry was just as complicit as his girlfriend-then-wife,” Daniela continued.

“What is so significant about Courtiers’ revelations so far is that it wholly pushes back against the narrative of Meghan as the difficult, baddie HRH, instead establishing a scenario where she was only one half of an allegedly highly problematic duo,” she added.