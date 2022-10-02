K-pop bands set stage on fire with performances at 'KCON Music Festival' in Saudi Arabia

The star-studded gala night of the KCON Music Festival was held for the very first time in Saudi Arabia.
KCON Music Festival 2022 was held in Saudi Arabia's city of Riyadh this weekend.
The popular South Korean band performed at the KCON on September 30 and October 1.
There were several lineups of Korean artists performing at KCON 2022 Saudi Arabia.
On day first, THE BOYZ, Sunmi, Rain, PENTAGON, P1Harmony, and SECRET NUMBER took fire on stage while ATEEZ, NewJeans, Hyolyn, STAYC, ONEUS, and TO1 performed on the Second day.
For those unversed, the KCON festival is an annual music festival organized by CJ E&M that was first launched in Los Angles, California, and has since expanded to ten countries of the world.
