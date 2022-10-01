Radhika Apte praises Saif Ali Khan for always speaking his mind

Radhika Apte said In a recent interview that she thinks Saif Ali Khan's quality of always speaking his mind is the nicest part about him, as reported by Hindustan Times.



Sharing about her relationship with Saif, Radhika said that they have a matching sense of humour and her favourite thing about her Vikram Vedha co-star is his quality of always speaking his mind.

Radhika Apte told News18, "The best thing about Saif is that he speaks his mind but is open to listening to another person too. And that’s why I feel free to speak my mind as well when I’m with him, which is taken very well. I prefer such relationships.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika Apte and Saif Ali Khan's recently released film was Vikram Vedha in which the two are seen playing a couple.

Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles along with Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Sharib Hashmi also playing vital roles.