Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson only communicate for kids: Source

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson do not communicate with each other ever since they welcomed their son via surrogate.

An insider close to the reality TV star spilled to E! News that the former lovers “are currently not on speaking terms."

However, the source noted that an exception is made only when they are "coordinating for the kids."

The Good American co-founder and the NBA player are parents to two kids, a 4-year-old daughter True and a newborn baby boy, whose name they haven’t disclosed yet.

Khloe and Tristan dated on and off since 2016 and finally called it quits when he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in 2021.