Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson only communicate for kids: Source 

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson do not communicate with each other ever since they welcomed their son via surrogate.
An insider close to the reality TV star spilled to E! News that the former lovers “are currently not on speaking terms."
However, the source noted that an exception is made only when they are "coordinating for the kids."
The Good American co-founder and the NBA player are parents to two kids, a 4-year-old daughter True and a newborn baby boy, whose name they haven’t disclosed yet.
Khloe and Tristan dated on and off since 2016 and finally called it quits when he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in 2021.
Missing from the photo dump was Penelope and Reign's older brother Mason, 12, whose father is also Scott Disick
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being blasted for their ‘obsession’ with ‘self-destructing’ themselves
Ajay Devgn to feature in the film 'Thank God' next
Later that day, she marked the anniversary of her late father Robert's death with an adorable throwback snap
As per Page Six reports, the singer is “smitten” and her outing with the TV show host was “definitely a date."
The former soap star announced his engagement to Olivia in a November 2021 Instagram post