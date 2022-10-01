Pakistani soldier on UN peacekeeping mission martyred in DR Congo

Pakistani peacekeeper Havaldar Babar Siddique. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani peacekeeper Havaldar Babar Siddique embraced martyrdom in the line of duty on a United Nations Peace Keeping Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the ISPR, the incident took place after six armed assailants from the Bunyamalange Armed Group approached Permanent Operation Base (POB) in Congo's Minibwe in disguise to surrender their weapons — as part of the UN initiative — on September 30 2022.

"Havildar Babar was performing the duties of a guard commander at entry point for registering proclaimed surrenders. The Ieading assailant started discriminate firing on checkpost, shooting the Pakistan Army soldier on his head," the military's media wing said, adding that the Pakistani troops immediately responded to the terrorists and evacuated Havaldar Babar to the army's nearest medical aid post. However, he could not survive and embraced martyrdom.

The 35-year-old martyr was a resident of Punjab's Shakargarh, who is survived by his wife and two children — a son and daughter.

ISPR, in its statement, further mentioned that Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as a "responsible member of the international community to help realise ideals of global peace and security through active support in various UN Peacekeeping missions".

"Our peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict torn areas through devotion and, if necessary. rendering supreme sacrifices," the statement read.

As per the military, at least 171 Pakistan peacekeepers have laid down their lives during various UN missions for international peace and security.