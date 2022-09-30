Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists opened fire on troops from across the border in Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.
The exchange of fire between the troops and terrorists took place on September 29 in the general area Kharlachi of the Kurram District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during which Pakistan's military responded in a befitting manner.
"As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties," the ISPR's statement read.
As a result of the fire exchange, 27-year-old Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal — who was a resident of Chiniot, embraced martyrdom after gallantly fighting against the terrorists.
"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan Government will not allow the conduct of such activities, in future," the military's media wing wrote in its statement.
The ISPR further added that the Pakistan Army is determined to "defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve".
