6 Pakistan Army personnel, including 2 majors, martyred in Balochistan chopper crash: ISPR

Courtesy ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Six Pakistan Army personnel including two majors embraced martyrdom when a helicopter crashed in Balochistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Monday.

According to the military's media wing, the Pakistani Army helicopter crashed during a flying mission near Khost, Harnai Balochistan late last night.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Pilot Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, Pilot Major Khurram Shahzad, Naik Jalil, Sobidar Abdul Wahid, Sepoy Muhammad Imran and Sepoy Shoaib, said the ISPR.

Martyred Major Khurram Shahzad, 39, was a resident of Attock and he left behind a widow and one daughter while Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, 30, was a resident of Rawalpindi and had two sons.

Subedar Abdul Wahid, 44, hailed from Karak's Sabir Abad village and he left behind a widow and four children, while Sepoy Muhammad Imran, 27, was a resident of Khanewal's Makhdoompur and is survived by a widow and three children.

Naik Jalil, 30, was a resident of Gujarat's village Bhutta. He left behind a widow and two children. Sepoy Shoaib, 35, was a resident of Attock's Khatarphatti village. He is survived by a widow and one son.

Last month, six Pakistan Army officials, including Commander XII Corps Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash in Winder town of Balochistan’s Lasbela district.

In a brief statement, the ISPR said that the incident occurred due to bad weather during flood relief operations.

‘Nation salutes to martyred army officers’

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi extended his condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers.

Paying rich tribute to the martyrs, he said, “They laid down their lives in the line of duty. The nation is proud of their dutifulness. The martyred are the heroes of the nation.”

The nation salutes to the martyred army officers, the Punjab CM said, adding that they can never forget the great sacrifices rendered by the martyrs.