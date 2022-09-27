Two Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom during crossfire with terrorists Azam Warsak

Pakistan Army soldiers stand guard. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom following an intense exchange of fire with terrorists in the general area of Azam Warsak, South Waziristan District, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

The ISPR said that the terrorists fired at a military post and Pakistani troops initiated a prompt response, while effectively engaging the terrorists' location.

During the clash with militants, one terrorist was killed while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, the military's media wing shared.

According to the ISPR, the terrorist taken down by Pakistan's military remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

As a result of the crossfire, Naik Rasheed (age 29 years, resident of Tank) and Sepoy Rasool Badshah (age 22 years, resident of Lower Dir) were martyred after fighting gallantly.

The ISPR further mentioned that clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.