Meghan, Harry’s neighbourhood hit by 'high-value property crime'

FileFootage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's neighbourhood has reportedly seen a spike in crime rate.



According to The Sun, the police have installed licence plate scanning cameras in “response to the high-value property crime we've experienced recently.”

“The crimes are being committed by sophisticated out-of-the-area theft gangs,” read the email sent to the residents.

The outlet also reported that the undersheriff for Santa Barbara County, Craig Bonner held an online meeting with the residents where he told them that the authorities were having “some problems with professional burglars.”

“They have a proven ability to aid investigators effectively solve crimes by providing leads on vehicles that were in an area when a crime is committed,” he said.

“They help speed up investigations, and they are a force multiplier; they're out there working 24/7, rain or shine,” he continued.

“It does not involve facial recognition, and the data will be deleted after 30 days unless it is part of an investigation,” Craig added.