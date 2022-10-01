Paul McCartney is taking yoga to the next level in jaw-dropping post

Sir Paul McCartney takes yoga to a different level with his breath-taking post displaying his yoga abilities and making it look effortless.
Recently, Paul took to Instagram Friday to showcase his incredible flexibility, nailing a headstand – which he made look super easy as he lifted both of her legs using her core strength, with not a wobble or fall in sight.
The Beatles legend, 80, showcased the impressive move while claiming it was his 'show-off moment' when working out at the gym.
In the snap, the singer used a yoga mat for comfort and was joined by his Old English Sheepdog Rose, who looked on unimpressed.
The rocker donned a white t-shirt for the work out which he teamed with dark shorts and colourful Nike trainers.
He wrote: 'The headstand is my show-off moment when I'm in the gym... I was once told by a yoga teacher that it keeps you young.
But this isn't the first time the singer has posted a jaw-dropping yoga post either; In August the Hey Jude hitmaker shared a snap of himself in another yoga pose alongside his late brother-in-law, who died from cancer.
