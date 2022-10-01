India blocks Pakistani govt's official Twitter account

A representational photo of Twitter's logo on a smartphone with the website's interface in the background. — AFP/File

NEW DELHI: India blocked the Government of Pakistan's official Twitter account, Indian media reported on Saturday.

Claim regarding the blockage was made by Indian media which also shared a screenshot of the account which appeared to be associated with Pakistan's government.

As per Indian media agency Asian News International's (ANI) website, this was not first time that India has blocked the Government of Pakistan's Twitter account in its territories. The Modi-led administration has earlier also taken such action; however, the account was restored later.

Pakistani officials have not yet reacted to the news of the blockage.

In June this year and under India's Information Technology Act, 2000, the Indian government banned official accounts of various Pakistani embassies, journalists, and even some prominent personalities on the micro-blogging site.

Following this action, Pakistan's Ministry for Foreign Affairs issued a condemnation, deeming the act "deeply concerning".

"Deeply concerning that #India has blocked the flow of information to Indian Twitter by withholding access to the following official accounts," the Foreign Office said.

FO also shared a list of the banned accounts in its tweet, which included accounts of the Pakistani Embassy in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt.

The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) also took up the matter with Twitter when the ban was imposed.

The telecom regulator, in a statement, said that Twitter has been urged to reconsider its biased suppression of information and restore official Pakistani accounts for viewing in India.

