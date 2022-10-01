King Charles finds Prince Harry in 'rogue' Prince Joachim of Denmark?

King Charles would have his eyes on the Danish Royal Family amid similar 'crisis' back at home.

This week, Queen Margrethe of Denmark stripped off Prince and Princess titles from four of her grandchildren.

The children on her second son, Prince Joachim, will instead inherit the title of His or Her Excellency, Count or Countess of Monpezat, rather than the princely titles.

Speaking about the decision, royal correspondent Jacob Heinel Jensen says the “situation we have in Denmark today” is similar to “what the UK had two years ago”.

He told MailOnline: “Yesterday we had a Prince Joachim going rogue on TV saying how upset he was, how his children are suffering.

“The parallels between him and Harry are there for all to see.”

Mr Jensen then spoke about Charles' wishes for a slimmed- down monarchy, noting “he will be watching what is happening in Denmark with great interest”.