Taylor Swift to announce her largest-budget tour yet

Taylor Swift may be going on her largest-budget stadium tour yet, in the summer of 2023, according to Page Six.

“Taylor has some really ambitious plans in place,” an insider reveals to the publication exclusively. “She’s excited to get back on the road after such a long but fruitful break.” A second source shared that several shows have already been booked.

The news comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of Swift’s upcoming album Midnights which is due to drop on October 21. The crooner described 10th studio album as “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”

Swift was scheduled to go on tour in 2020 in support of her seventh studio album, Lover, but was forced to cancel the dates once after the world was hit with the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future,” the Red singer had tweeted.

Swift, 32, has previously headlined five concert tours, with her last being the Reputation World Tour in 2018 that grossed nearly $350 million dollars, breaking the record for the highest-grossing tour of all time.

The singer has released two new albums in 2020, Folklore and Evermore, and re-recorded two of her previous records in 2021, Fearless and Red, after losing ownership of her back catalogue in a highly publicised dispute with her former record label in 2019.

Swifties on Twitter speculate that after the surprise announcement of Midnights, Swift could be preparing for her largest-budget tour to date that celebrates her last four albums – and that's not even including her re-records, per Capital FM.

A viral tweet read: "Taylor Swift is ready to announce a 2023 combined world tour for her albums 'Lover, folklore, evermore and Midnights'." (sic)

So far, no rep for the multiple Grammy Award winner has confirmed the news to any publication.