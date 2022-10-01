Selena Gomez calls for ‘kindness’ after Hailey's Justin Bieber admission

Selena Gomez has shocked fans with her seemingly shade-esque response following Hailey Bieber’s admission about ‘not having stolen’ Justin Bieber ‘from anyone’.
This rumored response is said to have been part of Gomez’s Rare Beauty post that highlighted the importance of ‘kind words’.
It read, "If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means — and that is: Words matter. Truly matter.”
For those unversed, fans believe this claim is in response to Hailey’s claims on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, where the 25-year-old finally spoke publicly about the cheating allegation surrounding her romance with pop star Justin Bieber.
Hailey offered a point-blank response that she summed up to say, “I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it.”
