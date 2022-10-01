Days after walking with Queen Elizabeth's coffin soldier dies at 18

A British army soldier who walked with the Queen Elizabeth's coffin was found dead, according to UK Daily Express.

The publication reported that the 18-year-old Guardsman played a key role in walking behind the Queen's coffin during her state funeral procession earlier this month.

The report said emergency services were called Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge at 3.48pm on Wednesday and tried to save teenager Jack Burnell-Williams.

The soldier was pronounced dead at the scene.

Expressing her thoughts on his death, the soldier's mother Laura said, "Never ever thought I would be saying this but we as a family are all heartbroken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jak Williams yesterday."