Lilibet and Archie could miss out on titles after Queen of Denmark's shocking move

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, could miss out on titles as historian cites European 'trend' of slimming down the monarchy.

The Queen of Denmark stripped half of her grandchildren of their titles, sparking a fresh discussion on royal titles. Speculation has arisen over the future titles of Lilibet and Archie.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark this week revealed that half her grandchildren will, from next year, not being able to use their Prince and Princess titles.



Royal historian Marlene Koenig has described this as part of a general trend within European royal families of slimming down.



"There is definitely a movement in the European royal houses to further limit the size of their royal families," she told Express.co.uk.

The historian added: "George V started the process with the 1917 Letters Patent limiting the HRH and title of Prince and Princess to the children of the sovereign, grandchildren in the male line and the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales (which ERII changed in 2012 to all the children of the eldest son of the POW because of the new succession law)."

Mrs Koenig added that “most of Europe's monarchies are now gender equal”.