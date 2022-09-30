Kanye West ‘greatly regrets’ taking Kim Kardashian for granted: Source

File Footage

Kanye West reportedly regrets taking Kim Kardashian for granted as he's now trying to win her back following her split from Pete Davidson.



An insider told Hollywood Life that the rapper has not given up his hope of reconciliation with the reality TV star despite knowing that it might not happen anytime soon.

“Kanye understands that things might not happen now, or anytime soon, but he knows they’ll always be in each other’s lives no matter what,” the insider said.

The source shared that despite Ye’s efforts to fix their strained relationship, “it’s just not the same as things used to be.”

“He’s mentioned a few times that the saying ‘you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone’ is so true because he admittedly took Kim for granted at times,” the insider said.

The outlet shared that West feels that this is usually what happens “when you’re so close to someone” and that it is still “something he greatly regrets.”

Further speaking about his controversial social media posts, the source said that the Praise God hit-maker never intended to cause harm.

“He never meant to hurt her or cause her any pain, and he would take it all back if he could. His friends have told him that the public attacks need to stop and that’s something he’s definitely working on.

“He will always have love in his heart for Kim and at the end of the day, he just wants her to be happy,” the insider spilled.