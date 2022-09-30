Tom Cruise appears in high spirits amid filming for Mission: Impossible 8

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise showed off his huge smile after flying himself to London via helicopter on Thursday to seemingly continue filming in the UK.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 60 has recently been in the UK while shooting scenes for Mission: Impossible 8.



In the latest pictures shared by the publication, Tom was seen at the helm as he landed at London Edmiston Helipad in Battersea alongside a secondary pilot

The film star was flying in from Longcross Studios in Chertsey, Surrey, where filming took place for the upcoming action film.

Tom kept things casual in a dark navy jumper and jeans while carrying a black backpack in his hand.

He has been busy filming tense scenes for Mission: Impossible 8, which is scheduled for release on July 7 next year.

In recent weeks, Tom has been seen shooting daredevil stunts in the Lake District, including showing off his skills as a parachutist as he swooped to the ground while performing sky acrobatics in scenes filmed earlier this month.

It comes as Tom allegedly built a football pitch on the grounds of the Church of Scientology headquarters in a bid to 'woo' David Beckham into visiting.

The Hollywood star, 60, was reportedly keen to introduce famous faces to the practice, including former footballer David, 47, and his wife Victoria, according to Page Six.



