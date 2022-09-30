 
Friday September 30, 2022
'Anxious' Khloe Kardashian has 'emotional trauma' in her brain

Khloe Kardashian is struggling through mental health issues after Tristan Thompson split

By Web Desk
September 30, 2022

Khloe Kardashian is seemingly going through a tough time in her life after Tristan Thompson split.

On episode two of The Kardashians, the 37-year-old took a brain scan showing signs of distress and anxiety.

Upon asking if Khloe had hit her head in the past, the mother-of-two revealed: "I went through a car windshield when I was 16, headfirst. I was knocked out and I actually hit my head a couple times more after that," she explained.

Dr Daniel Amen revealed: "You worry, and you can be anxious and you've had trauma, do you see this diamond? This often will go with emotional trauma."

Khloe then told him: "My last ex-boyfriend, there was a lot of cheating while I was pregnant.

"Then he just had a baby with someone else while we were together, all these things I find out about from social media myself – so it's pretty traumatic," she concluded.