Kate Middleton, Prince William asked to cut down on ‘gross display of royalty’

file footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, have been urged by a royal expert to cut down on ‘gross display of wealth’ by skipping an elaborate investiture ceremony, reported Express UK.



The couple, earlier the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, received the new princely titles from the new King Charles III after the death of Queen Elizabeth earlier this month, and have already been facing backlash for the same.

Now, royal commentator Omid Scobie has also sounded off, advising them against making a royal show of it just as reports came out suggesting that Prince William had already rejected the idea of having a big investiture ceremony.

Talking upon Prince William and Kate’s visit to Wales, Omid said: “Alongside the visit also came word from officials that William has no plans to carry out the same extravagant investiture his father did when he became the Prince of Wales in 1969.”

“The news was enthusiastically welcomed by people in Wales, who remember all too well the over-the-top ceremony at Caernarfon Castle which saw the Queen place a gold coronet on Charles’ head and drape grand robes around his shoulders.”

He continued: “Given the mixed feelings some people in the country still have about William and Kate’s new titles, the Royal Family’s ostentatious display of wealth and power is a moment no one is looking to repeat.”

“And with the UK’s ongoing cost of living crisis—which this week saw the Bank of England warn of a “significant” interest rate rise and the British pound hitting a record low against the US dollar—cutting back on unnecessary frills and faff should be part of a concerted effort to ensure that the monarchy does not seem grossly out of touch,” Omid suggested.