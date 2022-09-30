 
close
Friday September 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Full List: Trending TV shows, movies on Netflix in every genre

Check out this full list of shows currently trending on Netlfix

By Web Desk
September 30, 2022
Full List: Trending TV shows, movies on Netflix in every genre
Full List: Trending TV shows, movies on Netflix in every genre

Netflix has vamped up its list of available shows with news of upcoming releases, and some of them have overtaken the Top 10 spots since their release. Here is a list of every show currently vying for first place.

The full list includes;

TV Shows:

  1. Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  2. El Rey, Vicente Fernández
  3. Dynasty
  4. Cobra Kai
  5. In the Dark
  6. Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
  7. Fate: The Winx Saga
  8. CoComelon
  9. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  10. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

Movies:

  1. Blonde
  2. Lou
  3. A Jazzman's Blues
  4. Elysium
  5. The Munsters
  6. Father Stu
  7. Do Revenge
  8. Despicable Me 2
  9. Sing 2
  10. Minions and More Volume 1

Kids:

  1. Despicable Me 2
  2. CoComelon
  3. Sing
  4. Minions and More Volume 1
  5. Danger Force
  6. Despicable Me
  7. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
  8. Go Dog Go
  9. Henry Danger
  10. Junior Baking Show