Meghan Markle's appearance on 'Power of Women' list postponed due to Queen's death

Meghan Markle was named one of the Variety's "Power of Women' honourees earlier this year.

But her name was missing when the publication issued the list on social media, leaving her fans worried.

According to Variety, Meghan's appearance has been postponed "out of respect" for Queen Elizabeth who died on September 8.

Oher A-listers appearing on the special covers included Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Ana DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Elizabeth Olsen and Malala.