Shakira seemingly lashes out at Gerard Pique in song amid infidelity rumours

Shakira appears to have taken a jibe at ex-partner Gerard Pique in song Te Felicito amid speculations that the footballer cheated on her.

The Waka Waka hit-maker seemingly threw shade on her ex in her song which translate to I Congratulate You as noted by The Sun.

The Columbian singer croons in the song (translation), “To make you whole / I broke myself in pieces / I was warned, but I didn't take heed / Don't tell me you're sorry / I know you well and I know you're lying.”

Discussing the lyrics of the track in her recent interview with Elle Magazine, Shakira was asked, “Is that the feeling that you had that you kind of had to give a part of yourself during that relationship, which perhaps was hard to get back?”

“I can only say that either consciously or subconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make,” the pop star replied.

“When the glove fits, it fits. Like I said before, my music is that channel,” Shakira added.

The singer and the Barcelona star announced their separation in June 2022 without disclosing the reason behind the shocking split.

However, several outlets reported at the time that Pique allegedly cheated on the singer but the allegations were never confirmed.

Two months after their breakup, the sports star made his first public appearance with 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti.