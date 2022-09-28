Queen Elizabeth II cause of death 'blocked' by NRS: Report

More than 15 days after Queen Elizabeth II death, the cause of death is still not laid bare.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) has blocked media attempts to get their hands on the Queen's death certificate. Her Majesty passed away on September 8.

As per Daily Star, "repeated requests for a copy of the Queen’s death certificate, which is a matter of public record, have been made to the Scottish Government.

"The document would reveal several details including the cause of Her Majesty’s death and where and when she died. But National Records of Scotland (NRS) - a Scottish Government department - has mysteriously blocked all attempts by media organisations to obtain the certificate," adds the outlet.

The Queen breathed her last at Balmoral Castle with her heir Charles and daughter Princess Anne on her bed side.