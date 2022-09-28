Prince William to skip Prince of Wales investiture ceremony due to British crisis

file footage

Prince William is reportedly skipping the idea of a grand investiture ceremony for himself as the new Prince of Wales, a royal expert recently told GB News.



Talking about Prince William inheriting the special title from his father, the new King Charles III, royal correspondent Cameron Walker said that William is unlikely to go for a big ceremony to celebrate his new title, unlike his father’s investiture that looked like a ‘mini coronation’.

“It is understood there are no plans for any kind of investiture for the new Prince of Wales. We remember those images from 1969, it almost looked like a mini coronation, didn't it?” said Walker.

He added: “In a cost-of-living crisis, it was perhaps seen by those in Kensington Palace and Prince William himself that it would be a bit inappropriate for a big, grand investiture at such a difficult time for so many families across the country.”

In contrast, King Charles was given the title of Prince of Wales in 1969 in a ceremony that included Queen Elizabeth placing a coronet on his head and royal robes on his shoulders.

He also pledged allegiance to his mother, saying: “I, Charles, Prince of Wales do become your liege man of life and limb.”