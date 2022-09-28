'Prince Harry and Meghan wanted to keep Archie's birth a secret'

Prince Harry and Meghan wanted to keep the birth of their son Archie a secret.

A royal expert said the couple was obsessed with keeping the details of Archie's birth private.

Talking to Fox News, Kinsey Schofield said Meghan Markle “thought the entire ordeal was barbaric”, and did not want any part in the public attention around the birth of her first son.

The expert said: “Meghan originally didn't even want to have the baby in a hospital."

Schofield added that Meghan had wanted to opt for a home birth, before being “told there could be too many complications since it was a geriatric pregnancy”, referring to a pregnancy in someone over the age of 35.

Meghan Markle and Harry welcomed their second child, a daughter in California, after they had stepped down as senior members of the British royal family.