Bipasha Basu talks about her baby preparations and major shift in priorities

Bipasha and Karan got married on April 30, 2016

Actress Bipasha Basu reveals her baby preparations and the changes she will have go through after the baby comes.

Basu wrote: “Everything in our house now belongs to the baby. Everywhere is a ‘baby zone’. Nothing is just for me and Karan anymore.”

As per the actress, she has started her endless preparations for the baby. She has been maintaining an excel sheet to keep track of each and everything.

Further talking about the changes the baby is going bring in her life, Bipasha added: “I feel strongly about my career and I, baby in tow, want to get back as soon as the doctors give me a green light. Work-life balance, here I come!”

She concluded the note by saying: “My parents brought me up to be a good, responsible person. And most of what children learn comes from observing their parents. So, I hope my baby gets the best parts of Karan and me.”

