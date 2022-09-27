Brad Pitt to make MCU debut with Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 3?

Brad Pitt is reportedly in talks to join Ryan Reynolds in the third installment of his comedic action movie Deadpool which will be a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The previous two films in the franchise were not part of the MCU despite Merc with a Mouth being a Marvel character.

However, in the upcoming movie, Reynold’s character will be introduced to the Marvel Universe.

As for Pitt, no official confirmation has come to light but if reports are to be believed, he will have a role in the third part of the superhero film.

The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actor had a blink-and-miss-it appearance in Deadpool 2 in which he played the character of Vanisher.

Pitt’s character had the power of invisibility which kept his identity a secret till the moment he died via electrocution and the actor’s face appeared on the screen for a second.

According to report published by Giant Freakin Robot, the Hollywood hunk is in negotiations regarding his role in the Shawn Levy directorial.

