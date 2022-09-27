Brad Pitt to make MCU debut with Ryan Reynolds starrer 'Deadpool 3'?

Brad Pitt is reportedly in talks to join Ryan Reynolds in the third installment of his comedic action movie Deadpool which will be a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The previous two films in the franchise were not part of the MCU despite Merc with a Mouth being a Marvel character.
However, in the upcoming movie, Reynold’s character will be introduced to the Marvel Universe.
As for Pitt, no official confirmation has come to light but if reports are to be believed, he will have a role in the third part of the superhero film.
The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actor had a blink-and-miss-it appearance in Deadpool 2 in which he played the character of Vanisher.
Pitt’s character had the power of invisibility which kept his identity a secret till the moment he died via electrocution and the actor’s face appeared on the screen for a second.
According to report published by Giant Freakin Robot, the Hollywood hunk is in negotiations regarding his role in the Shawn Levy directorial.
King Charles had apparently extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
King Charles wanted to meet Meghan Markle before she was able to Queen in Windsor
Princess Diana would have 'wished' to see Prince Harry and Prince William together, says pal
Moretz said that people around her made light of the situation when it deeply affected her
Meghan Markle reportedly helps Prince Harry boost confidence for public addresses
King Charles III new crest has striking similarity to Cristiano Ronaldo's monogram