Brad Pitt 'looking for the right person' as he lingers around Emily Ratajkowski

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are taking things slow amid their rumoured romance.
An insider claims that the Versace model and the actor are spending more time together, but are not officially dating.
Emily parted ways from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year.
"People have been speculating about this for a while," they said. "Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together."
Speaking to PageSix, another insider revealed that Pitt has "been seen with other people" in recent months but he is still finding the right person to date.
Earlier this year, in August, a source told OK! Magazine: "He [Brad] asked her [Emily] out, and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?"
