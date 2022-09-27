Kanye West welcomes his ex Irina Shayk with warm embrace at London Fashion Week show

American rapper Kanye West looked delighted to see his supermodel ex Irina Shayk at a fashion show in London on Monday.

Kim Kardashian's ex was in good spirits as he met the model at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 catwalk show during London Fashion Week.

Kanye and Irina were briefly linked in June when they enjoyed time together in France.

On Sunday, the 45-year-old indicated he's still not over his ex Kim Kardashian as he spoke about missing his 'Queen' in a bizarre Instagram post.

Yet his attention was focused on another ex the following day as he bumped into his former flame in Bermondsey. As he reunited with Russian beauty Irina at the runway bash, fashion designer Ye flashed a wide smile while greeting her with a warm embrace.