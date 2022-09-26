Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are all smiles following 'queue-gate' scandal

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appeared high in spirits as they put the 'queue-gate' scandal to one side while returning to This Morning on Monday.

The TV presenters appeared to be back to their happy selves after 73,000 fans called for them to be sacked over the scandal.

Holly, 41, looked stunning in a £140 bright pink jumper and a £240 flowing skirt from the brand Cefinn, which she teamed with tottering nude heels.

Her long hair was out and over her shoulders in tousled curls and she beamed in the snap.

Meanwhile, Phillip, 60, cut a dapper figure in a checked shirt, teamed with black skinny jeans and smart shoes.

It comes after allegations that Holly and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, 60, 'skipped the queue' to see the Queen lying in state earlier this month, with the pair copping backlash from fans and even facing a petition calling for them to be axed.

On Monday, the petition for the presenters to be removed from television altogether has now reached 73,000 signatures.

Holly shared the first picture of herself on social media on Monday morning since fans called for her to be sacked over the 'queue-gate' scandal.