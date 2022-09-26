 
close
Monday September 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth's corgis return to live at Royal Lodge with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

The late Queen owned more than 30 corgis and a number of other dogs during her lifetime

By Web Desk
September 26, 2022
Queen Elizabeths corgis return to live at Royal Lodge with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

Queen Elizabeth's corgis have reportedly been shifted  to extravagant £30million royal home as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson adopted them.

The late Queen will always be remembered for her love of dogs.  She  owned more than 30 corgis and a number of other dogs during her lifetime. She  famously introduced them  "my corgis are my family". 

Andrew's mother  reportedly  had five dogs when she passed away: two young Corgis named Muick and Sandy, an older Dorgi known as Candy, a Cocker Spaniel and a Pedigree Wolferton Drama named Lissy. 

It's not known what will happen to the other three, However,  Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have invited Muick and Sandy to live with them at their nearby Royal Lodge home.

The corgis have reportedly  returned to live at Royal Lodge with The Duke and Duchess. The late Queen's corgis' new home is Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate. It was built in the mid-seventeenth century and did not have a permanent royal resident until the 1930s when The Duke and Duchess of York were granted it by King George V.

Following the Queen Mother's death, the property was leased to Prince Andrew in 2003 where the corgis live with him. 