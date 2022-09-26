 
Monday September 26, 2022
National

Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted in Pakistan

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations will take place on October 9

By Web Desk
September 26, 2022
Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad chairing a conference. — APP
KARACHI: Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced that the Rabiul Awwal moon was not sighted on Monday.

He further shared that the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would be celebrated on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The month of Rabiul Awwal will begin on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.