Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted in Pakistan

KARACHI: Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced that the Rabiul Awwal moon was not sighted on Monday.
He further shared that the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would be celebrated on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
The month of Rabiul Awwal will begin on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
