King Charles considers Archie, Lilibet ‘irrelevant’ to monarchy?

The chances of King Charles making any major changes to his royal roaster, for Archie and Lilibet, have been brought to light by experts.

Royal experts address the chances of King Charles making any ‘allowances’ for Archie and Lilibet after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public ‘dislike of the royal ‘burden’.

This revelation has been made by royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti, during a chat with Express UK.

The conversation arose once he was asked about the possibility of HRH titles being bestowed on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children.

He began by revealing that “it wouldn’t be particularly relevant” to King Charles because he is on the throne.

The royal commentator began by telling the outlet, “I wouldn't expect them to be given the HRH styling. Not because of any falling out, but because I don't think it would be particularly relevant to their lives.”

“I think that Meghan and Harry made it quite clear even before they left as working Royal Family members that they wanted their children, or at that time their child Archie, to have a sort of protection from the less attractive side of being in the Royal Family.”

He also went on to address how ‘strange’ everything would appear to be if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘pressed’ for their kids to receive HRH titles, given that they themselves, left the exact same titles when leaving the Firm.

“And I think, given that was their aim and one of the biggest factors in the decisions they have made since then, it would actually seem strange for them to want to try to style their children that way.”

Before concluding he also added, “I think that shows that there are two sides to having these honours, stylings and privileges. And I think it's natural for the parents to wants perhaps to protect their children if it's not necessary.”