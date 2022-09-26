Meghan Markle thought she won't be invited to Queen's funeral

Meghan Markle was reportedly surprised to get invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, claimed a royal expert.



Royal commentator Neil Sean, in the latest video on his YouTube channel, shared that a few sources confirmed him that the Duchess of Sussex had even “resigned” to the idea of missing the sombre ceremony.

"According to a very good source, Meghan did not actually think she was going to be invited.

"She was resigned to that fact, and totally understood if that was the case,” Neil said.

The expert further added: “Apparently, she did not want the focus to be on her."

Speculating about why the Duchess thought she won’t be present at the event, the expert said: “Could it be that Meghan realised the frostiness from all the things she has said over the last two and a half years?"