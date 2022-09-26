Matthew McConaughey plans to run for the presidential race in 2024?

Actor Matthew McConaughey is considering running for the presidential race after publicly expressing his desire to run for the governor of Texas.
According to SFGate, the Oscar-winning actor was speaking at a technology conference in the San Franciso Bay Area, where the actor told Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on running for the presidential race he'd "consider it in the future, I'd be arrogant not to."
"If I got into any form of politics, I'd be remiss not to also go in as an artist and a storyteller, help put a narrative together," the actor added.
"You're the CEO of a state and a nation, a lot of compartmentalization and choices to be made. They scare me, but I'm not afraid of 'em."
The Interstellar actor explained his possible entry into politics is derived from destiny rather than a choice.
"If [running for president] happened to me, I would be pulled into it," Mr. McConaughey said. "If I'm living right, which I'm trying to, we get pulled into things … it's inevitable. I didn't choose it, it chose me."
