King Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rift growing wider

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with King Charles is reportedly growing wider, it has been claimed.



The rift between Charles, Harry and Meghan is growing as the new monarch delays making a call on the titles of Archie and Lilibet.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah has claimed that delay in announcing titles for Archie and Lilibet is “heightening tensions” between King Charles, and Meghan and Harry.

Nikkhah said, “Harry and Meghan are understood to fear the King may strip Archie and Lilibet of their titles, after his reluctance immediately to recognise their elevated status after the Queen’s death.”

Archie, three and Lilibet, 15-month-old, are now grandchildren of the monarch, and they had been expected to receive prince and princess titles.