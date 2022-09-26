Author of new book criticises Prince Harry

Royal correspondent Valentine Low has claimed in his new book that Prince Harry made a "spectacularly rude" remark to reporters while on a visit to the South Pacific four years ago.

The author of 'Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown', said it happened when

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled the region for 16 days.

Low wrote the couple appeared when the plane landed with Harry "sounding rushed", telling reporters: "Thanks for coming."

According to the author, Harry's staff later told him "how badly" the comment had been received to which Harry reportedly replied: "Well, you shouldn’t have made me do it."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in the US after stepping as senior members of the royal family.

The couple was recently in the UK to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth who died at the age of 96.