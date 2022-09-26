Mark Hamill recounts experience debuting 'Star Wars: A New Hope' as lead

Mark Hamill had doubts on his talent amid 'Star Wars: A New Hope'

Star Wars star Mark Hamill revealed he would star as Harrison Ford's sidekick, instead of the main protaganist, Luke Skywalker.

The 71-year-old actor said he doubted if he was "ready for this" as he recounted his first test screen for the George Lucas series.

Partnering with Omaze, the actor reacted to his first screen test involving Ford.

The actor groaned at the clip's start, saying, "I'm not sure I'm ready for this."

Ford earlier became an established actor, involving his role in American Graffiti that led him to critical acclaim years earlier.

Hamill revealed that the screen test was the first time he met Ford, who was "one of my favourite people" and "the personification of cool".

The actor claimed, "He WAS Han Solo. He's better in the screen test than I am and he's off camera so that should give you some idea."

At the time of the audition, Hamill believed he was auditioning to play second-fiddle to Ford's hero, adding, "Harrison was a bona fide leading man, so I thought he was Captain America, and I was Bucky.

"So when I eventually got the script, I opened the front page and it said: The Star Wars: The Adventures of Luke Starkiller as taken from the Saga of the Whills, I realised oh my gosh, it's through my eyes!"

After a week, the actor gets the news that he will take the lead, which he just "couldn't believe."