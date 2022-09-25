Kim K thankful to Kanye West for looking after kids as she focuses on career: Report

Kim Kardashian reportedly grateful to former husband Kanye West for looking after kids as she focuses on her career.

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that the reality TV star has friendly “co-parenting” relationship with the rapper.

“Kim is the busiest she has ever been in her career, and it is really exploding in ways that she never thought possible,” our source said.

“She is finding a balance between this and being a mother to her children with Kanye and she is so grateful that they finally have an amicable co-parenting situation.

“This is so helpful to her because she knows the kids are in good hands and safe while she is out working on location in other countries,” the source added.

This comes after the Praise God singer told Good Morning America that he had to “fight” Kardashian so his voice could be heard in co-parenting matters.

“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting,” the rapper told the host. “It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.”

"I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it. That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing," he added.

West and Kardashian share four kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.