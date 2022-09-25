Adam Levine ‘upped his husband and father game 10-fold’ amid cheating scandal

File Footage

Adam Levine is grateful to pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo for "not running away" from him after he was accused of cheating on her with model Sumner Stroh.



The Maroon 5 singer denied having an affair, however, he admitted that he “crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

Now, an insider told Hollywood Life, “Adam has upped his husband and father game 10-fold and he is doing everything that he can to make sure that Behati is as comfortable as possible right now.”

“The last thing that he ever wants is for her to be stressed out during her pregnancy and he feels so awful that this is happening,” the insider continued.

“Adam knows how close he came to losing everything and he is so incredibly thankful that she has not run away from him over this.

“He loves Behati and his kids so much and he has been a nervous wreck these past couple of days because the thought of losing his family is unbearable to him.

“He just wants this to all be behind them,” the source added.