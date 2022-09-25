King Charles had ‘longest apprenticeship’ in the ‘whole world’

File Footage

King Charles has been mocked and ridiculed for spending 'most' of his life waiting for the British crown, under the "longest apprenticeship" of the world.



This statement has been made by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, in his latest interview.

However, he even added a pat on the back and lauded King Charles for a “very encouraging” new start.



The former PM was also quoted telling Sky News Austalia, “The great thing about the monarch is the very existence of the monarch, keeps some element of authority away from the exercise of power.”

“It’s one of the things that makes our system of government so unique and, in my judgement, so special.”