King Charles had ‘longest apprenticeship’ in the ‘whole world’

King Charles has been mocked and ridiculed for spending 'most' of his life waiting for the British crown, under the "longest apprenticeship" of the world.
This statement has been made by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, in his latest interview.
However, he even added a pat on the back and lauded King Charles for a “very encouraging” new start.
The former PM was also quoted telling Sky News Austalia, “The great thing about the monarch is the very existence of the monarch, keeps some element of authority away from the exercise of power.”
“It’s one of the things that makes our system of government so unique and, in my judgement, so special.”
A royal expert recently shared his concerns about Prince Harry’s much-awaited book
'Harry often has an attack of the nerves before he has to speak to the Queen,' reveals a new book
Anushka Sharma to feature in Jhulan Goswami's biopic next
'Any allegations about unprofessional behaviour on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018
BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth collaboration music video 'Left and Right' rules across America