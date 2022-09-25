Crush opens up about comeback with new release 'Rush Hour': Checkout

Crush opens up comeback with new release 'Rush Hour': Checkout

Shin Hyo-seob, professionally known as Crush, is a South Korean R&B and hip hop singer-songwriter and producer.

On September 22, Crush released his new single Rush Hour star BTS’s J-Hope.

Immediately upon its release, the song climbs up on 1 Bugs’s realtime chart in Korea.

And it also tops to the iTunes charts in many countries around the world.



Crush shared his thoughts and feelings about his comeback by saying, “It’s really nice to greet listeners with the song Rush Hour J-Hope of BTS.

“After about two years, during the hiatus, I was itching to greet you with a good song as soon as possible. I’m so happy to be back like this, and every day is heart-fluttering. I wanted to tell my fans that I’m coming back on September 22, so I shared various comeback teasers on social media every day, but I’m not sure if fans liked it or not.

“I have prepared a variety of content to express my gratitude to the fans who have been waiting for me for a long time, so I hope you enjoy my new song Rush Hour.'”



Moreover, he debuted on April 1, 2014, with the single Sometimes and released his first album Crush on You on June 5.