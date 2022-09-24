A$AP Rocky appears in good spirits amid legal troubles

A$AP Rocky appeared in good spirits as he was spotted in a dark blazer, dress shirt, tie, jeans, and cowboy boots while leaving the Bowery Hotel on Friday in New York City

The new dad looked calm and relaxed as he enjoyed some downtime from parenting duties just 14 weeks after becoming a father.

In May, the rapper and his girlfriend, Rihanna welcomed their first child together, a baby boy whose name they have yet to reveal.

A source informed People at the time that the two stars have been 'adjusting' to being a mother and father but 'are doing great.'

'Their baby boy is healthy, and Rihanna is just in awe of him,' the insider added, 'Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom.'

Meanwhile, A$AP - real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers - has been embroiled in legal troubles that resulted from a 2021 confrontation in Hollywood.

Prosecutors accused him of drawing a gun and firing it twice in the direction of a former friend during an argument in Hollywood in November 2021.

He pled not guilty to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and was ordered to return to court on November 2.

The Los Angeles Superior Court ordered the rapper to stay away from the former friend, fellow rapper Terell Ephron, whose stage name is ASAP Relli and who was a member with Rocky in the ASAP Mob rap group that started in Harlem in 2006.