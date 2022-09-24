Ben Affleck steps outside in style with son Samuel in Brentwood

Ben Affleck appeared in great spirits as he looked cool and relaxed while running to pick up his son Samuel from school in Brentwood on Friday.

The 50-year-old actor looked dapper as he donned a blue, plaid flannel and a pair of dark jeans.

His youngest child, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, rocked a dark green polo shirt, dark blue pants, and black and white sneakers.

The Argo star added a pair of reflective sunglasses on a sunny afternoon out.



Affleck held Samuel's hand as they carefully crossed the street towards his parked vehicle.

Ben's appearance out came after his longtime friend and collaborator Kevin Smith shared details about Affleck's lengthy vows.



'He wrote a big speech that he read to [Jennifer Lopez] at the wedding, which was breathtaking,' he shared during an appearance on The View.

'He's one of my favorite writers on the planet. He wrote his vows — they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking,' Smith said.

'And it was long. That's one of my favorite things about Ben; he's his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech. I was like, "Keep talking, keep talking."'

In her On the JLo newsletter about the Georgia wedding, Lopez, 53, shared more details about what Affleck said on the special day.

'"This is heaven. Right Here. We're in it now." That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night,' she wrote. 'He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought ... how perfect.'