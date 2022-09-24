Meghan Markle ‘can never match’ platform Firm ‘served on silver platter’

File Footage

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle “is not capable” of getting to the platform she rejected when offered by the Royal family, on her own.



These insights have been shared by royal author and biographer Daniela Elser, in her piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it she wrote, “Here's where I think Meghan made such a whopping whoopsie: She left the royal family right as this shift was taking place and right now, instead of joining her stepmother-in-law, sister-in-law and aunt-in-law in remaking the royal family's pale, male and stale image, she is off in Hollywood recording a cringe-worthy podcast and buying cheap Starbucks gift cards.”



“There is also the fact that the royal family gave Meghan a platform and opened doors that she can never, no matter how hard she works, try and match now.”

Ms Elser also referenced Princess Diana’s street smarts and pointed out how she ‘never forgot the power the monarchy yields.

Even her biographer Tina Brown, in an interview with The Daily Beast, claimed, ‘She kept Kensington Palace as her base. Unlike Harry and Meghan she understood having the power base of monarchy was enormously important.”