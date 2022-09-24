Princess Anne gave ‘cold shoulder’ to Queen Consort Camilla

Princess Anne allegedly first gave cold shoulder to now-Queen Consort Camilla as they both had a “frosty” relationship, an expert claimed.
Royal biographer Angela Levin in the extract of her book, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: A Royal Survivor, said: “Like many people who didn't know Anne well, Camilla found her frosty demeanour difficult and somewhat unnerving to cope with [at first]"
The biographer further continued; “Anne was, for many years, opposed to the idea of Camilla being granted the title of Queen Consort" - an upsetting possibility that may have shocked the former Duchess of Cornwall.”
Moreover, the book also claimed that the 71-year-old Princess Royal once said: “Camilla will never be a true queen" and that the royal was “kept away” from the Queen “as much as possible” for years.
Levin penned: “Princess Anne reportedly initially gave Camilla the cold shoulder.
"It was little consolation that Princess Royal had also had a frosty relationship with Diana, for whom she had no time before she married Charles, and with Sarah, Duchess of York".
The expert added: “Her relationship with Camilla was particularly awkward as they had both been involved with Andrew Parker Bowles".
