 
close
Saturday September 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Princess Anne gave ‘cold shoulder’ to Queen Consort Camilla

Princess Anne and Camilla both had a “frosty” relationship

By Web Desk
September 24, 2022
Princess Anne gave ‘cold shoulder’ to Queen Consort Camilla
Princess Anne gave ‘cold shoulder’ to Queen Consort Camilla

Princess Anne allegedly first gave cold shoulder to now-Queen Consort Camilla as they both had a “frosty” relationship, an expert claimed.

Royal biographer Angela Levin in the extract of her book, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: A Royal Survivor, said: “Like many people who didn't know Anne well, Camilla found her frosty demeanour difficult and somewhat unnerving to cope with [at first]"

The biographer further continued; “Anne was, for many years, opposed to the idea of Camilla being granted the title of Queen Consort" - an upsetting possibility that may have shocked the former Duchess of Cornwall.”

Moreover, the book also claimed that the 71-year-old Princess Royal once said: “Camilla will never be a true queen" and that the royal was “kept away” from the Queen “as much as possible” for years.

Levin penned: “Princess Anne reportedly initially gave Camilla the cold shoulder. 

"It was little consolation that Princess Royal had also had a frosty relationship with Diana, for whom she had no time before she married Charles, and with Sarah, Duchess of York".

The expert added: “Her relationship with Camilla was particularly awkward as they had both been involved with Andrew Parker Bowles".