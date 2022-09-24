Johnny Depp, Joelle Rich ‘are poles apart,’ ‘quite a shock’ they are dating

Johnny Depp’s rumoured romance with former lawyer Joelle Rich has come as a “shock” for the attorney’s friends.

A pal of the UK-based lawyer, who represented the Pirates of the Caribbean star during his UK libel trial against The Sun in 2018, told Daily Mail that the duo is “poles apart.”

“She is lovely, super-clever, beautiful, nice and really sensible — which is why everyone is so shocked by the latest claims,” the friend told the outlet.

“Her and Johnny Depp are poles apart in everything in terms of age and background. She is married to a very successful, handsome husband and has two great kids.

“So it is quite a shock. It's an extraordinary move for someone like Joelle — a highly accomplished, sensible, North London lawyer — to do something like this,” the pal added.

Rich has reportedly left her husband Jonathan Rich, a director for the Bluebox Corporate Finance Group, to be with Depp.

She was also present in courtroom during Depp's US libel trial against Amber Heard to support him despite not being a part of his legal team.